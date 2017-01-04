Second person found dead in burned SUV identified

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a second person found dead in November in a burned vehicle near Soldotna has been positively identified.

Troopers say 39-year-old Daniel Duck of Soldotna was identified last month by the state medical examiner’s office through medical records.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says no further information is immediately available.

Earlier in December, the medical examiner’s office identified the other person found in the same SUV as 52-year-old Joni Pearcy of Soldotna.

Troopers say that on Nov. 20, the two were reported missing along with the SUV.

Troopers say a trooper was following up at a Soldotna home Nov. 27 where the two people were last seen Nov. 14.

Troopers say a man came out of the woods and said he found two bodies inside the SUV.