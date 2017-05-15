Sen. Dan Sullivan receives mixed reactions at town hall

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Sen. Dan Sullivan has become one of the many Republican congress members who have faced criticism at recent events.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2pwf9i1 ) Sullivan got heat at his Friday town hall for comments he made on the Affordable Care Act to a largely progressive audience. Some members of the audience brought red and green placards to visually express their reactions to Sullivan’s words.

According to the report, red was the more frequent color used. The sea of cards turned green when Sullivan said he and Sen. Lisa Murkowski had fought to keep funding for an Alaska library program, public broadcasting and the Essential Air Service Program.

Sullivan stayed after the event to take more questions.