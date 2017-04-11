Senate approves $70M land grant for Petersburg Borough

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – Alaska lawmakers have approved legislation that increases the size of the Petersburg Borough’s land grant from the state to include more than 14,600 acres.

KFSK-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2nAv7Xy) the southeast Alaska borough is only entitled to about 1,400 acres under state law and is looking to develop or sell off some of the additional property approved by the Senate Monday.

The bill would transfer 95 percent of the available state land in the borough that hasn’t been designated for another use.

The state Department of Natural Resources has valued the additional land at about $70 million.

Borough officials say the land will help diversify the region’s economy and that it’s in line with legislative land grants for other Alaska municipalities.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.