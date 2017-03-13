Senate panel proposes cut to university system budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A state Senate panel has proposed cutting a portion of the University of Alaska’s budget by another $16 million.

Senate leaders previously cited the university system as one of four agencies they planned to focus on in looking to cut another $300 million from the state budget.

The system would have to decide how best to parcel out the cut proposed by a Senate subcommittee Monday.

The Board of Regents has said further cuts to the unrestricted general fund portion of its budget could mean loss of programs and positions.

Subcommittee recommendations are sent to the Senate Finance Committee for consideration. Any differences between the House and Senate versions of the state operating budget will need to be reconciled.

The House had not proposed a similar cut to the university.