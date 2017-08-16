Senator supports Buy America, needs flexibility for ferry

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, responded to a recent report by the Juneau Empire that says plans to build a new oceangoing ferry may be being put at risk by federal policies.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included a provision requiring all steel and iron products be produced in the United States at every stage of the process – even if there is nowhere in the U.S. to produce those products.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wPmucF ) Murkowski said Monday although she supports the provision, she thinks there needs to be flexibility for projects like this.

It appears that the only way to sidestep the Buy America provision is with a waiver from the head of the Federal Highway Administration, but Trump has yet to hire one.