Seward declares emergency after heavy snowfall

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) – The south-central Alaska city of Seward has declared a local emergency after receiving well over two feet of snow over the weekend

The Alaska Public Radio Network reported (http://bit.ly/2kqlitc ) Tuesday that the emergency declaration requests assistance from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and state agencies. City Clerk Johanna Kinney says Seward has not yet received any outside aid.

Crews have been working to clear out the snow and the city is urging residents to clear their properties as a safety precaution.

Kinney says the city is concerned that conditions will worsen with warmer weather and rain in the forecast later this week.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 40s.