Sitka now faces another lawsuit related to 2015 landslide

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – The city of Sitka has been added as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by a woman whose home was destroyed in a deadly landslide.

The Sitka Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2kmjf66 ) Wednesday that Christine McGraw filed the lawsuit against Sound Development LLC, the company she purchased her property from a year before the Aug. 18, 2015, landslide.

A judge granted a request from the development company Monday to make the City and Borough of Sitka a third-party defendant in the lawsuit.

The 2016 lawsuit alleges Sound Development was aware of the potential hazards of developing a subdivision in the landslide area but didn’t inform potential buyers of the condition of the land.

The development company is asking that the city be held partly liable for any fault determined in the case.