FOX RIVER, Alaska (AP) – A magnitude 3.2 earthquake has hit Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake struck the peninsula at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday. The epicenter was 6.5 miles (10.5 kilometers) west of Fox River, a town of about 620 people.

The earthquake has a depth of 22 miles (36 kilometers.)