By Z22 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33745297

HAINES, Alaska (AP) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit southeastern Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says the earthquake struck at 5:37 p.m. Monday local time. It had an epicenter about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Haines, a town of about 1,300 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 16 miles (26 kilometers.)

There were no reports of damage or injuries.