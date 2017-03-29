Snow Day in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The National Weather Service says 8.8 inches (22.4 centimeters) of snow fell on Alaska’s largest city between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist Rebecca Duell says that’s a record for March 29 in Anchorage but not an unusual snowfall.

The latest snow fall on record of at least one-tenth of an inch is May 22, which occurred in 1964.

Since 1952, the average final snowfall in Anchorage occurs on April 18.

The previous high snowfall for March 29 was 3.4 inches (8.6 centimeters) set in 2001.

The snow Wednesday closed schools and slowed traffic.