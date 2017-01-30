Snowmachiner dies after avalanche in southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say a man has died after being caught in an avalanche near Cooper Landing in southcentral Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers had received a report on Saturday that Bryant Evans saw his friend Tyler Kloos go down in an avalanche while the two Soldotna men had been riding snowmachines.

Troopers say both men were wearing avalanche beacons.

Evans was eventually able to locate Kloos and dig him out of the snow.

CPR was administered and Kloos was taken to a hospital by helicopter, but the 29-year-old man later died.