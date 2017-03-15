Soldier charged in fatal shooting at Fairbanks bar

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Two people have been arrested on charges stemming from a Fairbanks bar shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2m0IL5F) reports 22-year-old Tevyn Davis, a soldier at Fort Wainwright, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Michael Hodges of Fairbanks.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Joshua Haynes on a weapons misconduct charge. He is on federal probation for a 2015 conviction for conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Police say Haynes as a felon is not allowed to possess a firearm and that he fired a gun inside the bar.

Police say a fight began inside Bojangles bar Sept. 4 and spilled into the parking lot, where Hodges was shot.

A second man, 25-year-old Jesse Anderson, was shot through the torso and survived.