Southeast Alaska facility won’t can salmon this year

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – A seafood processing company will stop canning salmon at its facility in the southeast Alaska city of Petersburg this year in response to a growing demand for frozen salmon.

KFSK-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2llV3kg ) Tuesday that Tom Sunderland with Ocean Beauty Seafoods says the company will make more money selling frozen salmon than canned salmon this year. He says the company will focus on freezing salmon at its plant northwest of Petersburg in Excursion Inlet.

Ocean Beauty’s decision will leave Petersburg with only one salmon cannery in operation this summer, Icicle Seafoods.

The company’s Petersburg Fisheries plant manager, Patrick Wilson, acknowledged the industry is shifting toward frozen products, but he’s hoping there will be enough salmon to can this year after low salmon returns last summer.

Ocean Beauty’s Petersburg office will remain open.