Speaker: Alaska House plans to work in Juneau

Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, center, talks with Reps. Neal Foster, left, and Chris Tuck during a break in a House floor session on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The speaker of the Alaska House says the House plans to conduct its business in Juneau during the upcoming special legislative session.

Speaker Bryce Edgmon says the state Capitol has the infrastructure in place to host the session.

He says meeting in Juneau also will allow for the Legislature’s work to be broadcast on a statewide public affairs channel.

Minority House Republicans had asked Edgmon to poll the House in hopes of holding a special session in Anchorage instead.

Gov. Bill Walker has called on lawmakers to meet in Juneau starting next Monday to consider bills dealing with taxes and crime.

Senate President Pete Kelly says after convening the session in Juneau, the Senate plans to hold hearings in Anchorage and return to Juneau when there’s something to act on.