State, Ahtna hope to reach settlement in land access dispute
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 9:22 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The state and an Alaska Native regional corporation hope to finalize a settlement later this summer in a long-running land access dispute.

Attorneys for the state and Ahtna Inc., in a court filing last Tuesday, said they hoped to finalize a settlement within 90 days. Part of that time would be used for public comment.

The dispute centers on access along a road leading from Copper Center to Klutina Lake. Ahtna has said the road traverses undeveloped Ahtna land.

Last year, a Superior Court judge handed Ahtna a partial victory, saying the state’s right-of-way claims were too far-reaching.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth has said the public will have a chance to comment once an agreement is reached and the state will consider the comments in deciding its next steps.

Related Content

Ex-Anchorage doctor sentenced in child sex abuse c...
Walker gives Whitaker a new role, names new chief ...
Third air ambulance services comes to southeastern...
Alaska Native art sent to Ketchikan museum
Reports on Alaska’s major gas project open t...
Troopers release names of 3 killed in crash on rem...
Comments