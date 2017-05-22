State investigates inmate’s death at Goose Creek prison

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Corrections has launched an investigation after an inmate at Goose Creek Correctional Center died while in custody, KTVA TV reports (http://bit.ly/2q7JGiF).

Officials tell KTVA and other media outlets that at 10 a.m. Saturday, Daniel Mark Brusehaber, a 60-year-old inmate, told corrections officers and medical staff he was having trouble breathing. Officials say that despite efforts to save Brusehaber, he was pronounced dead by emergency first-responders more than an hour later.

KTVA reports that the inmate had been in Goose Creek since mid-April on a probation violation and a DWI charge.

The station says his death marks the second in-custody death for 2017.

Alaska State Troopers and the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an investigation, as is standard procedure. The Department of Corrections Professional Conduct Unit will also conduct an investigation.