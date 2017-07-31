State senator will continue to work despite cancer diagnosis

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Sen. Shelley Hughes says she will stay on the job after recently announcing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hughes tells the Juneau Empire (http://bit.ly/2vj7PZB ) that her doctor found something suspicious during a mammogram exam earlier this year. The 59-year-old Republican state senator from Wasilla is serving her first term.

Hughes says she was supposed to return to the doctor in April, but push it off until the extended regular session and two special sessions were over. She posted a video announcing the diagnosis to her constituents on Facebook.

Hughes says despite the diagnosis, she is not going anywhere and promises to continue serving her district.