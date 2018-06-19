Supreme Court to hear appeal from Alaska hovercraft owner

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alaska resident John Sturgeon is getting a second crack at the Supreme Court in his fight to get his hovercraft back on the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve.

The justices agreed Monday to review a federal appeals court ruling that sided with the National Park Service and against Sturgeon.

Sturgeon sued the Park Service in 2011 after it told him to stop operating his hovercraft on a stretch of the Nation river that passes through the federally created preserve.

The dispute is over whether the federal government or Alaska has authority over the river inside the boundaries of the preserve.

Sturgeon won an earlier round at the Supreme Court in 2016.

The new case will be argued in the fall.