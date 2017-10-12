Suspect in Anchorage shooting surrenders outside church

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 34-year-old suspect in a fatal Anchorage shooting was arrested outside an Eagle River church.

Anthony Aumua is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges. Court documents do not list his attorney.

Anchorage police at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday took a call of a shooting in the 800 block of west 29th Avenue.

They found a man dead in the living room of a second-floor apartment. Witnesses gave conflicting reports of what occurred but police by afternoon had issued a community alert asking for tips on Aumua and warning that he was armed and dangerous.

Police at 5:30 p.m. took a call that Aumua was inside ACF Church in Eagle River. Aumua surrendered outside the church.

Police say he acknowledged shooting the man in the apartment.