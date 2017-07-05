Suspect arrested in Glacier visitor center break-in
By Toben Shelby
Jul 5, 2017 @ 9:28 AM
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected in the break-in of the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center in Juneau.

KTOO.org reports (http://bit.ly/2uK67w2 ) Juneau police were investigating a tripped alarm Sunday when they heard noises inside the visitor center. According to police, when they tried to setup a perimeter around the building, they saw the suspect, identified as Mack Parker, run away into the woods.

A car tied to Parker also was found at the scene.

Parker was arrested Monday for 2nd-degree burglary.

He is being held without bail at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

