Suspect charged in fatal shooting at Anchorage paint store
By Toben Shelby
|
Sep 18, 2017 @ 12:46 PM
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 27-year-old man has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at an Anchorage paint store.

Randall Igou also is charged with evidence tampering in the death of 65-year-old Gregory Gill, who worked at Aurora Paint Co.

Online court documents do not list Igou’s attorney in the murder case.

Police shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 11 took a call from another employee of Aurora Paint Co. reporting Gill dead inside the store. Gill’s car was missing.

Investigators reviewing surveillance video concluded that Igou around 7:40 a.m. entered the business, shot Gill, stole a cash box and drove off in Gill’s car.

A witness spotted the car and police arrested Igou at Cheney Lake. Police found the missing cash box in the trunk.

