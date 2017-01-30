Suspect in fatal Anchorage shooting appears in court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man is facing charges in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Anchorage.

Bail was set for 23-year-old Christopher Birotte on Saturday after he turned himself into authorities the day before.

Prosecutors say Birotte shot at a vehicle with four people inside on Tuesday and killed Tiwan Johnson Jr.

Court documents say a nearby security camera recorded Birotte firing at the car as it drove away.

KTUU-TV reported Eric Miller was also shot and treated for his injuries.

Birotte’s attorney Rex Butler said Johnson and Miller beat his client and stole his backpack in a planned attack.

Johnson’s mother told the court by telephone that there is no price for her son’s life.