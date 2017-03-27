Suspect, trooper K9 dead after vehicle chase near Wasilla

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man who shot and killed a state trooper K9 after leading authorities on a vehicle chase in south-central Alaska has been fatally shot by troopers.

Alaska State Troopers say in a news release the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Justin Smith of Wasilla, was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries Sunday.

Troopers had attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Smith for a moving violation near Wasilla when he failed to yield and sped off.

Troopers deployed spike strips along Parks Highway, stopping Smith’s car after a 45-minute pursuit.

Authorities say Smith tried to flee and troopers sent a K9 after him.

He then turned and shot the dog, killing it.

Troopers returned fire and struck Smith, who later died at a hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.