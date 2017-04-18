Suspected Alaska gunman taken into custody

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a man accused of firing his gun near the Seward Highway also threatened people with the weapon and a hammer along the roadway.

Troopers say 37-year-old Nathaniel Smith is charged with multiple counts including assault, weapons misconduct and criminal mischief in connection with the incident Monday morning south of Anchorage. No one was hurt in the incident, which prompted authorities to close a 15-mile stretch of the only highway taking traffic south of Anchorage.

It’s unclear if Smith has an attorney.

Troopers say they were notified around 8 a.m. of a pickup truck that was being driven erratically on the highway. That was followed by calls about a man threatening people and firing off shots. Troopers say Smith ran off after he wrecked the truck near milepost 76.

Troopers say Smith became lost in the woods, and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated after being exposed to cold temperatures.