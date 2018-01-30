Teen stabbing suspect charged as adult with attempted murder
By Toben Shelby
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 11:29 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 17-year-old Fairbanks boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree attempted murder after a stabbing.

Police say the suspect stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the neck at a home in east Fairbanks.

She escaped through a window with her small child and reached a neighbor’s home for help.

The stabbing occurred Friday night.

Police responding to the stabbing were told the boy was under the influence of psilocybin (sil-oh-SEYE-bin) mushrooms. He surrendered to police at the home.

The suspect told officers he ate mushrooms, lost touch with reality and stabbed the girl in the neck “to come back to reality.”

The girl is reported as stable. Police say her injury is not life-threatening.

The boy, who will turn 18 in May, is jailed at Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Related Content

Alaska tourism businesses ask Congress to increase...
Man dies in shooting at west Anchorage apartment
Troopers release name of woman killed in Parks Hig...
Mayor says borough residents aren’t complyin...
Alaska senators tell Trump they want mountain̵...
Juneau man seeks to ban homeless from business ent...
Comments