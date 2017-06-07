Tesoro to change name to Andeavor after billion-dollar deal
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 9:20 AM

NIKISKI, Alaska (AP) – Tesoro Corporation will change its name to Andeavor after acquiring the oil refiner and marketer Western Refining in a $4.1 billion deal.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2sSjwl5 ) the deal closed Thursday and will double Tesoro’s nationwide workforce to 13,000 employees.

Tesoro Government and Public Affairs Manager Kate Blair says the change won’t affect the 225 employees at the Nikiski refinery.

Andeavor will have 10 refineries located in Alaska, California, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah and Washington, with the capacity to refine 1.1 million barrels of oil per day.

Blair says the Nikiski refinery has a capacity of about 72,000 barrels per day.

Following the multibillion-dollar acquisition, Andeavor will own more than 3,000 nationwide gas stations and convenience stores.

The name change will go into effect August 1.

