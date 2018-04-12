Theater workers union official sentenced for embezzlement
By Toben Shelby
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 11:28 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage woman who embezzled $193,000 from a theater workers union has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder in a release says 63-year-old Anne Reddig also was ordered Tuesday to pay nearly $140,000 in restitution for theft from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Reddig pleaded guilty Sept. 25 to embezzlement of assets by a labor organization officer.

Reddig from March 2007 to September 2014 worked as the union’s secretary-treasurer.

Prosecutors say she transferred money from union accounts to personal accounts, forged the signature of a union officer on checks she wrote for her own benefit, used ATM machines to withdraw cash from union accounts and bought retail items using a union debit card.

RELATED CONTENT

2 charged in seizure of heroin from SUV shipped to Anchorage Alaska official says state likely to lead US in STD rates Missile Defense Agency makes test launch calendar classified House panel advances rewrite of smoke-free workplace bill Anchorage police open homicide inquiry after man’s death Records: 3 Alaska lawmakers had sex harassment complaints
Comments