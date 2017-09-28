Thieves target Anchorage car dealers; 7 burglaries so far

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say thieves have been targeting city car dealerships.

Spokesman MJ Thim tells Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2xAQyMp) that at least two people use a vehicle to ram a fence and enter dealership buildings through doors or smashed windows.

He says they find keys of cars on the dealership lot and steal vehicles and cash or items from inside buildings.

The seventh and latest intrusion was Wednesday morning at Kendall Toyota on the Old Seward Highway. Company officials say two burglars got into a building, tried opening a safe and stole 20 sets of keys to new cars.

A security guard chased them off.

Another company facility near Ship Creek was burglarized Tuesday.

Thieves stole about 20 sets of keys and drove away three vehicles.