Third air ambulance services comes to southeastern Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A third air ambulance will be servicing a southeastern Alaska community.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2qjDGUS ) Juneau patients got a third option for their medical evacuation needs in early May. LifeMed Alaska joins Airlift Northwest and Guardian as an air ambulance service in the Juneau area. LifeMed Alaska has two Lear jets based in Juneau that can carry two patients each. Their medical team is experienced in pediatric, obstetric and neonatal care as well as adult care.

LifeMed Alaska is the preferred provider for Aetna and Premera.

Company Director of Clinical Services Ted Galbraith says yearly membership will be $49.

LifeMed Alaska has other bases in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Palmer, Soldotna and Dutch Harbor.