Tidal wave erosion forcing town to move local school

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Officials say the erosion in Newtok will be so bad in three years it may erode the foundation of many of the Alaska village’s homes and school buildings.

KYUK -TV reported (http://bit.ly/2smb4h4 ) Wednesday the Lower Kuskokwim School District has included the cost of building and moving to a new school on higher ground away from tidal waters in its six-year plan.

It is the first step to getting the project on the state’s capital spending list.

Project Manager Ryan Butte says work is expected to begin this summer on building new houses in Mertarvik, an inland community on higher ground, but Butte says the school district needs to have at least 10 students at the new location to provide educational services. Even then, it will be a portable school room.