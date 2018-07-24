Togiak fisherman missing after falling into Togiak Bay

TOGIAK, Alaska (AP) – A southwest Alaska fisherman is missing after falling off a boat.

Alaska State Troopers say 39-year-old Anthony Active of Togiak fell from a 26-foot boat Monday afternoon as he checked a set net in Togiak Bay.

The accident occurred about 7 miles southwest of Togiak.

Another person in the boat tried to rescue Active and also fell in.

The second person swam to shore and waved down a passing fisherman.

Local search groups and troopers looked for Active. The Coast Guard searched by air.

Searchers suspended their efforts at 10:30 p.m. Monday and planned to resume Tuesday.