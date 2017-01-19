Travelers see higher fees for southeast Alaska cabins

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has increased rates for overnight stays in some of its most popular cabins in southeast Alaska.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2iUWPdu ) Wednesday that the adjustments are part of the agency’s plan to update rates to reflect the true cost of operating cabins.

Many of the Forest Service’s public use cabins in the Juneau area went up between $5 and $10 per night at the start of the year, while less popular cabins saw little or no increase. Another round of fee adjustments is planned for next year.

Forest Service officials say the new fees will also help prevent the closure of the agency’s more remote cabins, which have attracted fewer visitors over the years.