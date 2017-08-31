Trial date in Alaska cruise ship death case could be pushed
By Toben Shelby
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 9:47 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A trial date has been set for a Utah man accused of killing his wife on an Alaska cruise.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Smith set an Oct. 23 trial for Kenneth Manzanares, charged with murder in the July death of his wife, Kristy.

However, prosecutor Kelly Cavanaugh with the U.S. attorney’s office in Alaska says the date will likely be pushed back.

Cavanaugh says the trial date has to be set within 70 days from arraignment, but he doesn’t think that’s a realistic timeframe in this case.

Prosecutors at last week’s arraignment cited a large volume of information to review. They haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty.

The state of Alaska doesn’t have capital punishment, but the death occurred on the ship outside Alaska’s jurisdiction, in U.S. waters.

