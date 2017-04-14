Troopers arrest suspect in village shooting death

By Toben Shelby
|
Apr 14, 9:06 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 23-year-old southwest Alaska village man has been arrested in the shooting death of a fellow resident.

Alaska State Troopers say Brian Fancyboy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons misconduct Thursday in the death of 27-year-old Dennis Alick.

Both men are from Pilot Station, a Yukon River community 425 miles west of Anchorage.

A village public safety officer told troopers shortly after midnight Thursday that a man had been shot to death and a suspect identified.

Troopers flew to Pilot Station, and after consulting with prosecutors, arrested Fancyboy.

Troopers flew Fancyboy to Bethel. He’s jailed at Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Related Content

Hydaburg man charged with assault with splitting m...
House asks Senate for joint session on overrides
Alaska pot regulators to again consider onsite use
Bethel to keep polling stations instead of mail-in...
Coast Guard rescues 6 walrus hunters in boats trap...
Group honors Sitka teens who rescued residents fro...
Comments