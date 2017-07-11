Troopers arrest Wasilla man after chase, fiery crash
By Toben Shelby
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 10:15 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Wasilla man is being held on suspicion of eluding and misuse of license plates after a chase that ended in a fiery crash.

Alaska State Troopers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Marquis on Monday night.

An officer spotted a sport utility vehicle outside Wasilla with plates registered to a different vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Troopers say the SUV driver took off and exceeded 60 mph in a 25 mph residential zone, drove in the wrong lane and ran a stop sign.

After several miles, the SUV reached the end of a dead-end road, launched 80 feet over a steep embankment, hit the ground and burst into flames.

Troopers arrested Marquis a short distance away. Online court records did not list charging documents and his attorney. Marquis remained jailed Tuesday.

Related Content

Alaska officers kill aggressive cow moose; calves ...
Obama blocks new oil, gas drilling in Arctic Ocean
Yupik school prepares to resume classes in new bui...
2 taken to hospital after crash with trooper car n...
Troopers release names of 3 killed in crash on rem...
Sullivan faces health care questions in town hall ...
Comments