Troopers are doing holiday patrols
By Toben Shelby
Dec 29, 2017 @ 6:16 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say stepped-up traffic enforcement during the holiday season has led to arrests of impaired drivers.

From Dec. 13 through Thursday morning, troopers made 22 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and four felony DUI arrests.

Nine drivers have been charged with driving with suspended or revoked licenses.

Troopers issued 486 citations, including 128 for speeding and 15 for seat belt or other passenger restrain violations.

Troopers will continue expanded enforcement through early morning hours of New Year’s Day on Monday.

Troopers also encourage the reporting of impaired or dangerous driving through the REDDI program, which stands for Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately, by calling 911.

