Troopers identify 2 men killed in Sitka floatplane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two men killed in a floatplane crash north of Sitka, Alaska.

Troopers say the pilot was 45-year-old Stonie Huffman of Sitka.

The passenger was a California man, 66-year-old James Ronge. His hometown was not immediately available.

The men took off at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday for what was supposed to be a 20-minute flight to Katlian Bay.

When they did not return, the Coast Guard launched a search.

A helicopter crew shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday found the Piper PA-18 wrecked in the Katlian River near the bay.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.