Troopers investigate double North Pole shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a man died and another was injured after two masked men reportedly burst into their North Pole home and shot them.

Troopers say they got a call shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday reporting the shooting.

Troopers say the intruders reportedly ran off afterward.

According to troopers, one of the injured residents died Sunday afternoon at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where both injured men were taken. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of family members.

Troopers say the other resident, 50-year-old Wayne Daniel, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters had no further details.