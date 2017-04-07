Troopers investigate poaching of 2 muskox near Bethel

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Wildlife troopers are searching for whoever is responsible for poaching two muskox that were found along a snowmachine trail near Bethel.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2oPem89) Trooper Brett Gibbens says one muskox was found dead Sunday, while the other was found limping with several gunshot wounds and had to be put down.

Both animals had been shot multiple times with small caliber firearms.

No meat had been salvaged from either muskox, but troopers have since donated the meat to charities in Bethel.

The person who first spotted the wounded animals reported seeing several four-wheelers and one snowmachine leaving the area between Bethel and Akiachak.

The poachers could face criminal charges.

Troopers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the prosecution of whoever caused the death of the animals.