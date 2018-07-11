Troopers: Man died trying to load ATV into pickup

HOLLIS, Alaska (AP) – A 63-year-old man found dead under an all-terrain vehicle had been attempting to load the machine into a pickup.
Charles Lundin was found Saturday underneath a four-wheeler in Hollis on Prince of Wales Island about 35 miles west of Ketchikan.
Alaska State Troopers shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday received a call asking for a check on Lundin. They found him under the ATV.
Trooper spokesman Tim DeSpain in an email said Lundin was house-sitting at the home where he died.
Investigators believe Lundin attempted to drive the four-wheeler into the back of a pick-up using a ramp with a steep angle.
The ATV apparently flipped, trapping Lundin beneath the machine.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.