Troopers release name of woman killed in Parks Highway crash
By Toben Shelby
|
Dec 11, 2017 @ 11:41 AM

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a woman killed in a Parks Highway head-on crash near Talkeetna.

Troopers say 39-year-old Margaret Reynolds, a passenger, died Thursday in a crash near Mile 97 about a mile south of the turnoff to Talkeetna Spur Road.

Troopers say freezing rain had made roads icy.

One vehicle was driving north when the driver lost control, crossed into on-coming traffic and struck the second vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

Related Content

Another Alaska community puzzled by state’s ...
Avalanche forces closure of section of highway in ...
Top Alaska prison officials no longer work for the...
Man suffers exposure injuries in ordeal underneath...
Alaska couple looks to change damaged property tax...
Alaska-owned aerospace company lines up commercial...
Comments