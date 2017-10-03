Troopers will investigate shooting by Seward police officer

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers will investigate a fatal shooting by a Seward Police Department officer.

Troopers say the officer shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday made a traffic stop and contacted 41-year-old Micah McComas of Chugiak.

McComas and the officer were in the parking lot of a Safeway store.

During the incident, McComas was shot and killed. Troopers say the police officer received non-life-threatening injuries.

Results of the trooper investigation will be forwarded to the Office of Special Prosecution for review.

The name of the police officer has not been released.