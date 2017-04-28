Trump signs order to expand ocean oil drilling

By Toben Shelby
|
Apr 28, 9:54 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back restrictions on oil drilling in the Arctic.

Trump says at a White House signing ceremony, “Today, we’re unleashing American energy and clearing the way for thousands and thousands of high-paying energy jobs.”

The order also directs his energy secretary to review regulations overseeing drilling and former President Barack Obama’s five-year drilling plan.

It’s Trump’s latest move to undo his predecessor’s environmental protection efforts in his first 100 days in office.

Related Content

Alaska inmate escapes, then comes back to try to f...
Juneau entrepreneur looks to sell ocean water to C...
Pilot Station helps authorities following armed ja...
Alaska expected to lose 7,500 jobs in 2017
Anchorage police ID man crushed to death
Board approves 2 bulk water deals for Sitka
Comments