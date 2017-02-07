UA Fairbanks faculty vote no confidence in system president

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A faculty group at a second University of Alaska branch has approved a resolution of no-confidence in the president of the statewide system.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2kieRVE) reports the Faculty Senate at the University of Alaska Fairbanks voted roughly 2-1 to express a lack of confidence in UA President Jim Johnsen.

Complaints before the vote Monday focused on decisions Johnsen has made under a statewide reorganization effort brought on by budget deficits.

Faculty members say Johnson’s decisions are putting accreditation at risk.

The University of Alaska Anchorage Faculty Senate last month approved a measure of no confidence in Johnsen.

A spokeswoman for Johnson, Robbie Graham, says the revision process has involved nearly 250 faculty, staff, students and community members but that not everyone will be happy with the outcome.