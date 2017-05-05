University of Alaska centennial reminiscent of past

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska celebrated its centennial Wednesday with optimism for the future, despite budget cuts that mimic its financial past.

University President Jim Johnsen called upon the people gathered to fight for the school's legacy, as they've done in the past.

The first students arrived in 1922, five years after the university received $60,000 to begin construction.

The university then faced financial trouble in 1947, when alumni and other businesses had to loan $200,000 to complete the academic year.

Currently, the university is staring down the potential for massive budget cuts piled on top of consecutive years of cuts handed down by the state amid its financial crisis.

The cuts often have brought university officials in front of the Legislature to justify the funding.