University of Alaska, Coast Guard start scholarship program

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A new Coast Guard scholarship program that gives undergraduates a full salary and benefits will be implemented at the University of Alaska Southeast next fall.

KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2y0aMiA ) Monday that students accepted into the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative will become active-duty enlisted members of the Coast Guard, receive full salaries and benefits and start a track to become fully commissioned officers upon graduation.

The students will also receive up to two years’ full tuition.

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael McAllister said the partnership opens up an “exchange of knowledge” between the campus and the Coast Guard.

Students must be full-time sophomores or juniors to apply. But Chancellor Rick Caulfield said the campus has plans to create a scholarship for freshmen and sophomore students who plan to enroll in the program.