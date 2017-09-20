University of Alaska president vows to give his bonus back

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen has pledged to donate his bonus money back to the university.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2fhV7UV ) that the university’s Board of Regents approved a $50,000 bonus for Johnsen last week.

Jyotsna Heckman, chairwoman of the subcommittee that assessed Johnsen’s performance, says the bonus was part of Johnsen’s original contract.

Johnsen said he plans to donate the full amount to three projects at the university, including the Troth Yeddha’ Indigenous Studies center, the Sen. Ted Stevens Legislative Internship Program and a future initiative to develop a statewide center of leadership development, which is now in planning stages.

The university’s Board of Regents also discussed a possible plan to increase tuition by 5 percent each year for the next two years at its latest meeting.