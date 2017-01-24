University of Alaska weighs options for academic programs

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska has released dozens of options for restructuring academic and administrative programs as part of its ongoing budget review process.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2iYQDDf ) the options released Friday are part of UA’s second of three planned phases that come in response to years of cuts in state funding.

Teams of administrators, faculty and staff have reviewed four academic programs and four administrative programs and produced reports detailing possible changes. The options range from making no changes at all to the programs to consolidating multiple programs into one.

One option calls for UA’s community campuses program to partner with tribes to form tribal colleges, which could create new streams of federal funding.

The UA board of regents will hear testimony on the proposals next month.