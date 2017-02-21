University system agrees to resolve issues in federal review

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska system has agreed to resolve issues stemming from a federal review of its handling of campus sexual assault and sexual harassment cases.

The agreement, signed by system President Jim Johnsen on Friday and released Monday, outlines steps the system will need to take over the next several years. It follows a review by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

The system must reassess 23 cases to see if there were failings in the university response that should now be addressed and revise policies and grievance procedures for complaints concerning sex discrimination, among other things.

Johnsen, in a letter to the university community, says the system did not enter into the agreement grudgingly and is dedicated to improving the climate and safety on campuses.