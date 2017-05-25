US general heading Alaska forces outlines potential threats

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A U.S. military general has told Alaska business owners that he’s more worried about North Korea’s missile advancements than he is about the country’s current military capabilities.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2qfNnGY ) Wednesday that Air Force Lt. Gen. Ken Wilsbach made the comments at a Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
He is the commander of the 11th Air Force based in Anchorage.
Wilsbach also said he is concerned that Russia is building up its Arctic region offensive military capability but that the U.S. has a strong defensive capability in Alaska.