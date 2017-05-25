US general heading Alaska forces outlines potential threats

Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. fly in formation April 29, 2014, over the California desert. The F-35Õs sensor package can gather and distribute more information than any other fighter aircraft in history. The information gathered can then be immediately shared with leaders on the ground who can make informed tactical decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Spangler)

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A U.S. military general has told Alaska business owners that he’s more worried about North Korea’s missile advancements than he is about the country’s current military capabilities.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2qfNnGY ) Wednesday that Air Force Lt. Gen. Ken Wilsbach made the comments at a Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

He is the commander of the 11th Air Force based in Anchorage.

Wilsbach also said he is concerned that Russia is building up its Arctic region offensive military capability but that the U.S. has a strong defensive capability in Alaska.